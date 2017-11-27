Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter announced that quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to be back at practice starting Wednesday as long as he doesn't have any soreness in his throwing shoulder during his rehab Tuesday.

Winston has been out since Week 90 when he re-aggravated a shoulder injury he initially sustained in Week 6. If Winston is able to practice Wednesday, there is a chance he plays in Tampa Bay's game Sunday against the Packers.

Since losing Winston, the Buccaneers have gone 2-1 with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback. At 4-7, it would take a lot for the Buccaneers to still make the playoffs, but they do close out their season with a game against each of the other teams in the NFC South.

This season, Winston is completing 61.2 percent of his passes for 1,920 yards for 10 touchdowns to go with six interceptions. Fitzpatrick has a 58.9 completion percentage for 1,103 yards, seven touchdowns and three picks.

Winston, the No. 1 pick from the 2014 draft, had never missed a game in his career until this injury.