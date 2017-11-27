Seahawks Safety Kam Chancellor Officially Out For Season

Chancellor suffered a season-ending neck injury during Seattle's 22-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 9.

By Nihal Kolur
November 27, 2017

The Seahawks remain plagued by injury as safety Kam Chancellor is officially out for the remainder of the season with a neck injury, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed.

"He's not going to make it back this year," head coach Pete Carroll said Monday while appearing on 710 ESPN Seattle. "Beyond that, it's up to him."

Chancellor suffered a neck injury during Seattle's 22-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 9 and has not played since. The four-time pro-bowler's physical style of play has led to many injuries throughout his career. Chancellor missed four games last season due to a groin injury and has not played a full 16-game schedule since 2018.

In nine games this season, Chancellor ranked third on the team with 48 tackles, but failed to record an interception.

Seattle lost cornerback Richard Sherman to a ruptured Achilles last week as well. Sherman is also out for the rest of the season after getting tangled with receiver John Brown in the third quarter.

Defensive end Cliff Avril is also out with a neck injury and he can't return until at least Week 14.

Is This The End Of The Legion Of Boom?

Sherman and Chancellor's injuries will be big for a Seattle defense that ranks 12th in total defense in the league.

