Michael Crabtree is no dummy. This a nine-year veteran we’re talking about here. Going into Sunday’s game against the Broncos, he had to know that Aqib Talib would be looking to snatch his chain, just like he did last season.

Sure enough, Talib ripped the chain right off Crabtree’s neck. But that doesn’t mean Crabtree didn’t come prepared.

Raiders’ WR Michael Crabtree taped his chain to himself before Sunday’s game, knowing he was facing the chain-snatching Broncos CB Aqib Talib. And Talib still got it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2017

An underrated aspect of this tweet is that it’s anonymously sourced. I like to imagine Crabtree called his agent and said, “Hey, tell Adam Schefter I had a plan to avoid getting the chain snatched again. I don’t want people to think I was unprepared.”