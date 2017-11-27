Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib Suspended Two Games for Fighting

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree have been hit with multi-game suspensions for their actions on Sunday. 

By Dan Gartland
November 27, 2017

The NFL has suspended Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib for two games after they fought in Sunday’s game, the league announced Monday

Crabtree and Talib have animosity carrying over from Week 17 of last season, when Talib ripped Crabtree’s gold chain off his neck. Talib again snatched Crabtree’s chain on Sunday and went after Crabtree following another play. The scrap between the two sparked a larger ball that involved several more players. Talib and Crabtree were ejected for fighting, and Raiders guard Gabe Jackson was ejected for making contact with an official. 

“You deliberately ripped your opponent’s chain from his neck just as you did last year when you played against him,” NFL executive Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Talib informing him of the suspension. “Then, when the two of you went to the ground after a subsequent play, you aggressively removed his helmet and threw it in his direction, endangering him and various sideline personnel in the near vicinity. Finally, once you were momentarily separated from your opponent, you again engaged him and threw a punch.”

In a letter to Crabtree, Runyan said a game official was injured while trying to break up the fight. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters