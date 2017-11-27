The NFL has suspended Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib for two games after they fought in Sunday’s game, the league announced Monday.

Crabtree and Talib have animosity carrying over from Week 17 of last season, when Talib ripped Crabtree’s gold chain off his neck. Talib again snatched Crabtree’s chain on Sunday and went after Crabtree following another play. The scrap between the two sparked a larger ball that involved several more players. Talib and Crabtree were ejected for fighting, and Raiders guard Gabe Jackson was ejected for making contact with an official.

“You deliberately ripped your opponent’s chain from his neck just as you did last year when you played against him,” NFL executive Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Talib informing him of the suspension. “Then, when the two of you went to the ground after a subsequent play, you aggressively removed his helmet and threw it in his direction, endangering him and various sideline personnel in the near vicinity. Finally, once you were momentarily separated from your opponent, you again engaged him and threw a punch.”

In a letter to Crabtree, Runyan said a game official was injured while trying to break up the fight.