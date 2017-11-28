If the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl this season, Darrelle Revis could make up to $13.5 million next season, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.

Revis, who signed a two-year deal with the Chiefs last week, has a long list of potential bonuses that he can earn for next season based on the team's postseason success and whether or not he can stay on the roster, according to Yates.

If the Chiefs win the AFC Championship Game and Revis plays in at least 50 percent of the snaps, Revis would earn an extra $1.75 million for next season, according to Yates. And if he did not play in at least half the snaps, but the Chiefs still won the AFC Championship, Revis could make $3.5 million by playing in at least of the snaps in a Chiefs Super Bowl victory, according to Yates. He adds that the most Revis can make based off the Chiefs postseason success is $3.5 million.

In addition to the bonuses Revis could make off the playoffs, he also has the chance to bring in almost $9 million through bonuses based on being on the roster next season, according to Yates. Revis will earn $550,000 each game he is on Kansas City's roster, injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list in 2018 and his $1.015 million base salary becomes guaranteed if he is on the roster for the fifth day of the 2018 league year, according to Yates. There is also an additional $185,000 Revis can earn in workout bonuses, according to Yates. In total, Revis could make $10 million next season if he is on the Chiefs roster, with $1.015 million coming in base salary, $8.8 million from the weekly roster bonus and $185,000 through the workout bonus.

• Andy Reid Backs Alex Smith, But How Much Longer Can He Keep Patrick Mahomes on the Sidelines?

This season, Revis is only making $352,491 from the Chiefs, but he also has $6 million in guaranteed money from the Jets that he is still owed.

Revis, 32, is going into his 11th season in the league with his fourth different team. The four-time All-Pro cornerback had 25 interceptions during eight years with the Jets, two picks in the one season he was with the Buccaneers and two more during the one year he was on the Patriots for 29 career interceptions. The seven-time Pro Bowler also has 12 fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles over his career.