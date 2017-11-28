Coach Kyle Shanahan decided Jimmy Garoppolo will get his first start with the 49ers Sunday in Chicago, the team announced Tuesday.

Garoppolo, a second-round pick in the 2014 draft, was traded to the 49ers on Oct. 30 after spending more than three seasons with the Patriots.

In San Francisco's last game, a 24-13 loss to the Seahawks, Garoppolo played the last one minute and seven seconds after starting quarterback C.J. Beathard went down with an injury during the final drive. Garoppolo converted a fourth down on that drive and also threw a touchdown on the last play of the game.

Sunday will mark only the third start of Garoppolo's career. The first two came last season while he was in New England, but he was injured in the second game. In those two contests, Garoppolo went 42-for-59 for 496 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

The 49ers are 1-10 this year and will close out the season with games against the Texans, Titans, Jaguars and Rams.