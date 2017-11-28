Jimmy Garoppolo Will Get First Start With 49ers Sunday Against Bears

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made the call start Jimmy Garoppolo against the Bears Sunday.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 28, 2017

Coach Kyle Shanahan decided Jimmy Garoppolo will get his first start with the 49ers Sunday in Chicago, the team announced Tuesday.

Garoppolo, a second-round pick in the 2014 draft, was traded to the 49ers on Oct. 30 after spending more than three seasons with the Patriots.

In San Francisco's last game, a 24-13 loss to the Seahawks, Garoppolo played the last one minute and seven seconds after starting quarterback C.J. Beathard went down with an injury during the final drive. Garoppolo converted a fourth down on that drive and also threw a touchdown on the last play of the game.

Sunday will mark only the third start of Garoppolo's career. The first two came last season while he was in New England, but he was injured in the second game. In those two contests, Garoppolo went 42-for-59 for 496 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

San Francisco 49ers Get Best of Both Worlds With Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

The 49ers are 1-10 this year and will close out the season with games against the Texans, Titans, Jaguars and Rams.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters