The Giants have lost yet another star player to a season-ending injury.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins is having ankle surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, ESPN reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that the ankle has bothered Jenkins for the past two months. Jenkins aggravated the injury in the Giants’ Thanksgiving night game against Washington while returning an interception for a touchdown and had a walking boot on the next day.

The Giants have been rocked by injuries, particularly at receiver and on defense. Cornerback Donte Deayon broke his arm in the Washington game and is also out for the season, adding to what has been a tumultuous season for the New York secondary. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended for one game after an argument with head coach Ben McAdoo. Jenkins was suspended for failing to report on time after the team’s bye week. Eli Apple has missed the past two games after reportedly becoming upset with criticism from coaches and teammates during a film session.