Carl Banks' Advice for Giants Owner John Mara

Carl Banks on the dysfunction of the Giants, why fired coach Ben McAdoo failed, and what the Giants should do next. He also explains what advice he would give Giants CEO John Mara, who he has known for 32 years
This week I sat down for conversations with Carl Banks, former Pro Bowl Giants linebacker and current Giants radio voice, and Thomas George, author of the book “Blitzed” about why young quarterbacks succeed or fail.
George details the ascendancy of Carson Wentz and Jared Goff, explains why Rams coach Sean McVay has been an early success, and picks out the one trait that’s most important for young quarterbacks to have NFL success, He also discusses Mike Martz’s raving anti-McVay claims in the book.
