The Dolphins recently completed an effort they started this summer to get every player on the team registered to vote.

Team owner Stephen Ross's RISE initiative and the Drum Major Insititue led the voting drive, and Martin Luther King III (who is a member of the Drum Major Initiative) said on a conference call earlier this week that every player had been registered.

Bill Wachtel, who is also a member of the Drum Major Initiative, said the idea was borne out of player interest.

“It was a matter of one at a practice session,” Wachtel told the Miami Herald. “Every single player was intrigued by the opportunity and felt gratified they were participating in this registration effort. It was very easy.”

King III is now focusing his efforts on getting every Rams player registered, the Herald reports.