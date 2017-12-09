Some Steelers will be honoring linebacker Ryan Shazier by wearing custom cleats in Pittsburgh's game against Baltimore on Sunday.

Shazier has been in the hospital since injuring his spine in Pittsburgh's Monday night win over the Bengals. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery Wednesday.

Shazier was injured early in game after hitting Bengals receiver Josh Malone with the crown of his helmet. He went down to the ground and immediately reached for his back after the hit. He did not appear to have movement in his lower body after the hit.

Shazier, 25, was a first round pick by the Steelers in 2014. He was a Pro Bowler last season and is leading Pittsburgh in tackles this year.