Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 14.
Inactive
• Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion)
• Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring)
• Lions running back Ameer Abdullah (neck)
• Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (knee)
• Packers linebacker Nick Perry (foot/shoulder)
• Browns safety Jabrill Peppers (knee)
• Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion)
Active
• Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle)
• Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (hand)
• Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring)
• Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (toe)
• Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (concussion)
• Packers cornerback Davon House (shoulder)
• Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot)