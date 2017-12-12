Kick return specialist Devin Hester has officially announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Hester played for the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks last year but has not played in a game this season.

"Over the last year, I've spent time reflecting on my career surrounded by friends and family, and I realized it's time for me to officially retire from the NFL."

Read his full announcement below:

CURTAINS ✌🏾 Appreciate all of the love for all these years!!! Y’all made the ride incredible!!! pic.twitter.com/jkcVrRLcNI — Devin Hester (@D_Hest23) December 12, 2017

Hester retires with the most career return touchdowns with 20 – 14 punts, five kickoffs and one missed field goal.

He ended his retirement letter by saying that he hopes to see everyone in Canton for a possible Hall of Fame Induction.