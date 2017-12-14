Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian was ruled out of Thursday night's matchup against the Colts.

Siemian suffered a left shoulder injury late in the first quarter after being sacked and was carted off the field.

He underwent surgery on the same shoulder in January.

Brock Osweiler took over in Siemian's spot.

Siemian went 5–for–9 with 67 yards and one interception in the game until leaving.

Indianapolis leads 7–0 with 13 minutes remaining in the first half.