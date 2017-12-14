Denver QB Trevor Siemian Ruled Out of Broncos–Colts Game

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian was ruled out of Thursday night's matchup against the Colts. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 14, 2017

Siemian suffered a left shoulder injury late in the first quarter after being sacked and was carted off the field. 

He underwent surgery on the same shoulder in January.

Brock Osweiler took over in Siemian's spot. 

Siemian went 5–for–9 with 67 yards and one interception in the game until leaving. 

Indianapolis leads 7–0 with 13 minutes remaining in the first half. Follow the game here.

