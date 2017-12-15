How to watch Patriots vs. Steelers.

The New England Patriots will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in a Sunday clash with huge implications.

The Patriots can't earn the No. 1 seed if they lose to the Steelers, whereas Pittsburgh can claim the No. 1 seed with a win over New England and a Jacksonville loss against Houston.

New England is coming off a 27–20 loss to the Dolphins. At 10–3, the Patriots are first in the AFC East.

The Steelers are 10–2 in the AFC North and are coming off a a 39–38 win over the Ravens.

Tom Brady is 10–2 against the Steelers in his career. Brady is the league's highest rated passer, throwing for 3,865 yards with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethilsberger is the league's second-highest rated passer.

Find out how to watch below:

How to Watch

Time: Sunday, Dec. 17, 4:25 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: NFL.com