Report: Broncos Unlikely to Retain Vance Joseph

The Broncos are increasingly unlikely to retain first-year head coach Vance Joseph, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It would be the first time in team history that a non-interim head coach would last just one season.

The Broncos have been plagued by poor quarterback play this year. Trevor Siemian, the starter coming into the season, proved ineffective and was replaced by Brock Osweiler, who also struggled. Paxton Lynch, the team's first-round pick in 2016, started one game before suffering a shoulder injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks. All together, the Broncos' quarterbacks have thrown for 3,107 yards, 17 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Joseph, 45, was the defensive backs coach for three teams before serving as the Dolphins' defensive coordinator for the 2016 season. He became the Broncos' first-ever black head coach before the start of this season when he replaced Gary Kubiak, who stepped away from the NFL due to health concerns.

Many of the Broncos' stars, including Aqib Talib and Von Miller, have been vocally supportive of Joseph throughout the disappointing season.