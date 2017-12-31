Report: Broncos Unlikely to Retain Vance Joseph

The Broncos are 5-10 in Joseph's first year as head coach. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 31, 2017

The Broncos are increasingly unlikely to retain first-year head coach Vance Joseph, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter

It would be the first time in team history that a non-interim head coach would last just one season. 

The Broncos have been plagued by poor quarterback play this year. Trevor Siemian, the starter coming into the season, proved ineffective and was replaced by Brock Osweiler, who also struggled. Paxton Lynch, the team's first-round pick in 2016, started one game before suffering a shoulder injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks. All together, the Broncos' quarterbacks have thrown for 3,107 yards, 17 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. 

Joseph, 45, was the defensive backs coach for three teams before serving as the Dolphins' defensive coordinator for the 2016 season. He became the Broncos' first-ever black head coach before the start of this season when he replaced Gary Kubiak, who stepped away from the NFL due to health concerns. 

Many of the Broncos' stars, including Aqib Talib and Von Miller, have been vocally supportive of Joseph throughout the disappointing season. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters