Week 17 matchups between two teams eliminated from playoff contention usually lead to some fun plays that you don't normally see during the NFL regular season.

Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup is one of those matchups, and this is one of those plays: Golden Tate takes a reverse and finds a wide-open Matthew Stafford for a two-point conversation to put the Lions up 35-11.

Did the Lions need to go for two up 22 with seven minutes remaining? Of course not. But we're glad they did.

This is Stafford's first reception of the year and just his fourth in his nine-year career.