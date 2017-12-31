Watch: Golden Tate Throws a Two-Point Conversion to Matthew Stafford

It's Stafford's fourth reception in his nine-year career. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 31, 2017

Week 17 matchups between two teams eliminated from playoff contention usually lead to some fun plays that you don't normally see during the NFL regular season. 

Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup is one of those matchups, and this is one of those plays: Golden Tate takes a reverse and finds a wide-open Matthew Stafford for a two-point conversation to put the Lions up 35-11. 

Did the Lions need to go for two up 22 with seven minutes remaining? Of course not. But we're glad they did. 

This is Stafford's first reception of the year and just his fourth in his nine-year career. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters