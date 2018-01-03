The Jaguars donated 1,000 tickets to Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game to Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria and refugees from around the world, the team announced Wednesday.

In the statement, the team said 500 of the donated tickets went to displaced Puerto Ricans and their families in North and Central Florida. The other 500 tickets were given to refugees from all over who are residing in Northeast Florida.

This was put together by the Jaguars Foundation and team owner Shad Khan with the assistance of Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida, the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Latino Leadership, Inc., of Orlando, who helped identify the recipients of the tickets, and Delaware North Sportservice, which helped provide food and drink vouchers for those attending. The Jaguars Foundation will also provide transportation.

"The Jaguars' first home playoff appearance in very long time is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home," Khan said in the statement. "Whether it’s a home game in August or January, it's important for the Jaguars to consistently be good citizens and do the right thing for our community. Hopefully the experience on Sunday will give our guests a well-deserved break from what can be severe challenges in their daily lives, and if we can give them a victory on the field, it will make for a perfect day."

The Jaguars won the AFC South with a 10-6 record this season and will host the 9-7 Bills Sunday.