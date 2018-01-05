Bengals Serve Bills’ Wings at Autism High School

The Bills sent 1,400 wings to the Bengals as a thank you. They served them up for kids with autism. 

By Dan Gartland
January 05, 2018

The charitable contributions just keep coming after the Bengals beat the Ravens on Sunday. 

Cincinnati’s win snapped the Bills’ 17-year playoff drought and the Bills are making sure to show their gratitude. The team tweeted shortly after the Bengals’ win that they were sending Buffalo wings to Cincinnati and they followed through on Friday.

But rather than eat the wings themselves, the Bengals decided to donate them to the Autism High School at The Cincinnati Children’s Home. Safety George Iloka and former Bengal Eric Ball (now the director of player relations) served them up for lunch. 

The Bills and their fans have showed their gratitude over and over again in the wake of the big win.​ Donations to Andy Dalton’s charity have soared well over $300,000 and over $50,000 has been donated by Bills fans to a charity backed by Tyler Boyd, who caught Dalton’s pass.

