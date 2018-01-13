Watch: Titans WR Corey Davis Makes One-Handed Catch vs. Patriots

Corey Davis' first touchdown catch of his rookie season was a one-handed beauty vs the Patriots in the playoffs. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 13, 2018

Corey Davis, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft, waited until the AFC Divisional Round to make his first touchdown catch of the season. It was well worth the wait. 

After the Titans defense came up with a few stops, Marcus Mariota led Tennessee on an impressive drive deep into New England territory. The Titans capitalized thanks to a by a one-handed touchdown grab by Davis, who was being hounded by Malcolm Butler. 

The Titans came into the game as 13.5-point underdogs, but this is exactly the start you nedd in a road playoff game in New England. 

