Here's a look at the Super Bowl odds ahead of the conference championships.
There are just four teams remaining in the Super Bowl picture with less than a month to go until the big game in Minneapolis.
The AFC Championship features the New England Patriots hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. The Jaguars reportedly opened the season with 60/1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
The NFC Championship will be contested between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.
Some Super Bowl odds are already out, according to OddsShark:
New England Patriots +120
Minnesota Vikings +175
Philadelphia Eagles +700
Jacksonville Jaguars +800
Super Bowl LII will be played on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.