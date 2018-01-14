Super Bowl LII Odds Ahead of NFC, AFC Championship Game: Patriots, Vikings Favorites

Here's a look at the Super Bowl odds ahead of the conference championships.

By Chris Chavez
January 14, 2018

There are just four teams remaining in the Super Bowl picture with less than a month to go until the big game in Minneapolis.

The AFC Championship features the New England Patriots hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. The Jaguars reportedly opened the season with 60/1 odds to win the Super Bowl.

The NFC Championship will be contested between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

Some Super Bowl odds are already out, according to OddsShark:

New England Patriots +120

Minnesota Vikings +175

Philadelphia Eagles +700

Jacksonville Jaguars +800

Super Bowl LII will be played on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters