There are just four teams remaining in the Super Bowl picture with less than a month to go until the big game in Minneapolis.

The AFC Championship features the New England Patriots hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. The Jaguars reportedly opened the season with 60/1 odds to win the Super Bowl.

The NFC Championship will be contested between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

Some Super Bowl odds are already out, according to OddsShark:

New England Patriots +120

Minnesota Vikings +175

Philadelphia Eagles +700

Jacksonville Jaguars +800

Super Bowl LII will be played on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.