Hand Injury Keeps Tom Brady Out of Practice Thursday

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did not participate in Thursday’s practice due to a right hand injury, the team announced.

Brady appeared on the injury report on Wednesday after he reportedly “jammed” his throwing hand when a teammate bumped into him. X-rays showed no structural damage.

Brady took the field for practice on Thursday but was listed as having not participated. Brady wore gloves on both hands during the practice and internet sleuths pored over photos in an attempt to discern whether he was wearing any kind of splint beneath the gloves.

#tb12 Tom Brady wears a glove on his injured throwing hand as he speaks with backup Brian Hoyer @Patriots practice. #bostonherald pic.twitter.com/FchnDWfFzB — Matt West (@westipix) January 18, 2018

For the second straight day, Brady did not meet with the media as previously scheduled. He skipped his Wednesday press conference because he was receiving treatment from the medical staff.

Brady was on the injury report on several occasions this season with an Achilles issue. He was also listed with a shoulder problem ahead of New England’s Week 17 game against the Jets.