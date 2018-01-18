Hand Injury Keeps Tom Brady Out of Practice Thursday

Tom Brady was a limited participant in practice Wednesday but sat out entirely on Thursday. 

By Dan Gartland
January 18, 2018

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did not participate in Thursday’s practice due to a right hand injury, the team announced. 

Brady appeared on the injury report on Wednesday after he reportedly “jammed” his throwing hand when a teammate bumped into him. X-rays showed no structural damage. 

Brady took the field for practice on Thursday but was listed as having not participated. Brady wore gloves on both hands during the practice and internet sleuths pored over photos in an attempt to discern whether he was wearing any kind of splint beneath the gloves. 

For the second straight day, Brady did not meet with the media as previously scheduled. He skipped his Wednesday press conference because he was receiving treatment from the medical staff. 

Brady was on the injury report on several occasions this season with an Achilles issue. He was also listed with a shoulder problem ahead of New England’s Week 17 game against the Jets. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters