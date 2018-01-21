Philly Is Covering Light Poles In Crisco To Make Sure Fans Don't Climb Them After NFC Championship

If you can climb up a pole covered in Crisco, you deserve to be as high up that pole as you please.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 21, 2018

Philadelphia is taking an interesting approach to preventing Eagles fans from doing too much destruction after Sunday's NFC Championship.

In order to prevent the Philly faithful from climbing up light poles throughout the city, officials are greasing the poles with Crisco so it will be too slippery to climb.

The workers applying the grease to the poles are calling themselves the "Crisco Cops," according to FOX 9 in Minnesota who caught the workers in the act.

It certainly seems a tad bit excessive, but considering the reputation Philadelphia fans have built for themselves, can you blame the city for taking any sort of preventative measures? Think about how dangerous the wrong drunk fan would be up on a light pole, either throwing things at people below, or even worse, just falling off because they are too inebriated.

• Watch: 99-Year-Old Eagles Fan Talks Friendly Trash to 99-Year-Old Vikings Fan

The one major downside to this approach however is the consequences if the fans get so rowdy they start a fire. Poles covered in Crisco going up and down the city's streets might not be the safest thing if flames somehow become a part of an Eagles celebration and it will be even more dangerous if the Eagles lose to the Vikings.

The biggest question now is if Philadelphia is taking any preventative measures to protect the city's police horses, who were far from safe during last week's divisional round game against the Falcons. If the fans riot, we know they won't have the high ground, but will the service animals be safe to roam the streets?

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters