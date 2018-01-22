A 19-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly punching a police horse before the start of the NFC Championship Sunday, according to Fox Philadelphia.

Andrew Tornetta, of North Wales, was part of a crowd that was being ordered to disperse after a fight broke out around 3 p.m. in the Lincoln Financial Field parking lot, police say according to Fox Philadelphia.

Police say Tornetta was being combative and after an officer tried to grab his jacket to lead him away from the area, Tornetta slipped away from the officer before punching the police horse twice in the horse's right front shoulder and hitting the officer just below his eye, according to Fox Philadelphia.

From there, Tornetta stripped off his sweatshirt and attempted to escape in the crowd, police say according to Fox Philadelphia. Police say mounted officers found him in the crowd and took him into custody, according to Fox Philadelphia. He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and related charges according to Fox Philadelphia.

This all comes one week after another fan punched a police horse after being kicked out of Lincoln Financial Field during the Eagles-Falcons divisional round matchup.

With Philadelphia headed to Minnesota to face the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, it seems like Minneapolis police should be prepared for a possible assault against another police horse.