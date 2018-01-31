Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has completed his pledge to donate $1 million to charities that serve oppressed communities across the nation.

Kaepernick donated the final $10,000 to the H.O.M.E (Helping Oppressed Mothers Endure) charity in Lithonia, Ga., a donation that was matched by recording artist Usher. For the last $100,000 of the pledge, Kaepernick launched a #10for10 campaign during which he made ten donations of $10,000 to different charities. Each donation was matched by a celebrity friend, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill and Serena Williams.

"This was an opportunity to do something major, and you did it," Usher said in a video posted to Kaepernick's Twitter account. "You have raised $1 million. I'm happy to be a part of the completion of that $1 million. Everyone that has done something around this is amazing. This is a collaborative effort. As a result of us helping each other, we all become stronger."

I am happy to announce I have completed my #MillionDollarPledge. For the final #10for10 joining me is my brother @usher! He is donating $10k to match my $10k for $20k for H.O.M.E from Lithonia, GA. Head to https://t.co/aK6dK9NZZA for a complete list of my Million Dollar Pledge! pic.twitter.com/WiSAJePPcB — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 31, 2018

In addition to the $1 million pledge, Kaepernick has said he'll donate all the proceeds from his 2016 jersey sales to charities.

Kaepernick has emerged as a social justice activist after he began protesting racial injustice in America during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL season. Despite throwing for 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions that year, Kaepernick was not signed by a team for the entirety of the 2017 season.

For his social activism efforts, Kaepernick was the 2017 recipient of Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.