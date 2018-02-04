Who Has the No. 1 Pick In the 2018 NFL Draft?

The team with the top pick in the 2018 draft also had the No. 1 choice in 2017.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 04, 2018

The Browns have the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, which will take start on Thursday, April 26, and conclude Saturday, April 28.

Cleveland went 0-16 this season to earn the top pick for the second consecutive season. Last year, the Browns selected defensive end Myles Garrett with the top pick.

The Browns will also have the No. 4 pick in the draft because of a draft-day trade with the Texans last year. Cleveland had three first-round picks last year, and the team drafted defensive back Jabrill Peppers with the No. 25 pick and tight end David Njoku with the No. 29 pick.

After the Browns first pick, the Giants and Colts will follow to round out the top three. The Broncos, Jets, Buccaneers, and Bears will pick after Cleveland's No. 4 choice, and then the Raiders and 49ers will pick either No. 9 or No. 10 depending on a coin flip at the NFL Combine.

You can check out the order of the first-round here.

