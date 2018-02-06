Look: Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz Proposes to Girlfriend

Everybody gets a ring in Philadelphia this week.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 06, 2018

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz got to experience the most joyful moment you could in the NFL when Philadelphia beat the Patriots 41-33 to capture the first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

The 25-year-old put together one of the greatest seasons in Eagles history in his second year when he threw for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns while completing 60.2 percent of his passes in just 13 games. He tore his ACL in a Week 14 victory over the Rams, and was replaced by Nick Foles, who won Super Bowl LII MVP after throwing three touchdowns and catching another score in Philadelphia's victory.

Now the No. 2 pick of the 2016 draft is experiencing a different type of joy. He apparently decided that after winning a ring, it might be cool to give one away and propose to his girlfriend Maddie.

There's no location on the tweet, but considering what the weather in Philadelphia has been like the past few days and what the couple are wearing, it doesn't seem likely that the proposal took place in the City of Brotherly Love. Unless it happened earlier and Wentz just decided to wait until after the Super Bowl win to announce it.

No matter where the engagement happened, Wentz and Maddie will almost certainly be in Philadelphia Thursday when the Eagles celebrate their championship with a parade.

