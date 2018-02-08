The Chiefs have cut cornerback Darrelle Revis, the team announced Thursday.

Revis signed a two-year deal with Kansas City in November and played in five games with the Chiefs. He started two of those contests.

In his games with Kansas City, Revis had two pass deflections. It was reported that Revis could make as much as $13.5 million for the 2018 season through incentives, including winning Super Bowl LII and playing in a certain percent of snaps.

Revis, 32, is a four-time All-Pro performer and seven-time Pro Bowler.

This season was Revis' 11th in the NFL.