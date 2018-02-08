Chiefs Cut Cornerback Darrelle Revis After Less Than One Season

The cornerback played five games with Kansas City in 2017.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 08, 2018

The Chiefs have cut cornerback Darrelle Revis, the team announced Thursday.

Revis signed a two-year deal with Kansas City in November and played in five games with the Chiefs. He started two of those contests.

In his games with Kansas City, Revis had two pass deflections. It was reported that Revis could make as much as $13.5 million for the 2018 season through incentives, including winning Super Bowl LII and playing in a certain percent of snaps.

Revis, 32, is a four-time All-Pro performer and seven-time Pro Bowler.

This season was Revis' 11th in the NFL.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now