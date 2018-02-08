Watch: Doug Pederson Effortlessly Catches Beer With One Hand

He’s like the dad version of Rob Gronkowski.

By Dan Gartland
February 08, 2018

Jason Kelce may have stolen the show at the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade with a five-minute rant for the ages while dressed like a futuristic court jester, but let’s not sleep on head coach Doug Pederson. 

Check out the slick one-handed grab he pulled off when a fan tossed him a beer along the parade route. 

He’s like the dad version of Rob Gronkowski

And hey, how about that Nick Foles-like throw from the fan on the street? What a dime. 

More NFL

