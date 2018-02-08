Jason Kelce may have stolen the show at the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade with a five-minute rant for the ages while dressed like a futuristic court jester, but let’s not sleep on head coach Doug Pederson.

Check out the slick one-handed grab he pulled off when a fan tossed him a beer along the parade route.

He’s like the dad version of Rob Gronkowski.

And hey, how about that Nick Foles-like throw from the fan on the street? What a dime.