He’s like the dad version of Rob Gronkowski.
Jason Kelce may have stolen the show at the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade with a five-minute rant for the ages while dressed like a futuristic court jester, but let’s not sleep on head coach Doug Pederson.
Check out the slick one-handed grab he pulled off when a fan tossed him a beer along the parade route.
DOUG PEDERSON WITH THE ONE-HANDED BEER GRAB! (Video courtesy of @TimmyLederman) #EaglesParade #Eagles pic.twitter.com/DGE5S7oVh7— Howard "THE EAGLES WON THE SUPER BOWL" Finkelstein (@howfink) February 8, 2018
And hey, how about that Nick Foles-like throw from the fan on the street? What a dime.