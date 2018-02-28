Johnny Manziel Says He’ll Play ‘for FREE’

Johnny Manziel just wants a shot to play in the NFL again, regardless of how much he’d be paid.

“I’ll play again for FREE,” Manziel tweeted Wednesday. “It’s not about the money it’s about getting back to doing what I miss and love.”

He can’t literally play for free, of course, but NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported earlier Wednesday that Manziel is willing to sign a contract with no guaranteed salary.

“Teams have been informed that Manziel will take zero dollars guaranteed, minimum salary, if need be,” Garafolo said. “He’s still eligible for the practice squad. He would be open to signing a practice squad contract, staying on a team’s practice squad and proving he is in the right mindset throughout this entire NFL season.”

Manziel, 25, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, after the Browns released him following a domestic violence arrest. He said he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and addressed his issues with alcohol. He will begin his comeback attempt in The Spring League in Texas in late March and early April.

Garafolo reports Manziel has had discussions with multiple NFL head coaches about comeback opportunities.