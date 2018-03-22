Former Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has agreed to a deal with the Jets, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The free agent had an injury plagued season with Washington, recording 20 catches for 240 yards in nine games.

The Seahawks and Browns were also reportedly interested in the 28-year-old.

It will be Pryor's third team in three years.

Pryor is a former quarterback turned wide receiver, playing with the Browns in 2016 in his first year as a wideout.

He played quarterback with the Raiders and Browns.