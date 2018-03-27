After days of Odell Beckham Jr. trade rumors, Giants co-owner John Mara said Tuesday the team isn't actively trying to trade Beckham.

"He's not on the block," Mara said of the star receiver, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "Is that going to stop clubs from possibly calling us? No. But he's not on the block. We're not shopping him around."

There's been back-and-forth reports on if Beckham is going to be traded. The Giants and the Rams have reportedly discussed a trade and Los Angles head coach Sean McVay is open to any trade.

Mara said Sunday he wouldn't rule out the possibility of trading Beckham, saying they are "certainly not shopping him," but that no one's "untouchable.”

Beckham is set to become a free agent after this season and is reportedly planning to hold out until he gets a new contract.

But Mara said Tuesday that the Giants weren't looking to get rid of him despite Beckham possibly posing problems.

"We're not looking to get rid of him, OK?" Mara said. "I'd like him to be a Giant. But if you're asking me for a 100 percent guarantee, nobody has that-except maybe Nate Solder because we couldn't afford the appreciation (on his new four-year contract)."

Mara said the team will not flat out say Beckham isn't being traded because, "There's no harm in having people call."

If Beckman is to be traded, The Daily News reported that the Giants are looking for a first round draft pick and more.