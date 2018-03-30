In the most recent SI: Under the Cover episode on SI TV, "Malcolm Butler's Free Agency," the former Patriots cornerback discussed what was going on with his health in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LII and whether or not he feels he could have made a difference in the game.

New England lost to the Eagles 41-33, and the Pro Bowl corner didn't take the field for any defensive snaps after playing in almost 98 percent of the defensive snaps during the regular season and every defensive snap in the team's first two playoff games.

Butler has previously elaborated on what happened with him and coach Bill Belichick after the game, but while talking with SI TV, the hero of Super Bowl XLIX explained why he thinks he would have made a difference in his last game with New England.

The week before the Super Bowl, you know I just, I wasn't too feeling too well. Like I had a full nose running. Nose stopped up. You know, I took a trip to the hospital. And, I didn't travel with the team the day they traveled down there. I never missed a game. Never like, missed practice or anything like that. Would we have won if I played? Probably. Maybe. I'm not sure. But I would say we were short about one or two plays, and I seen a couple plays out there I could have made. It was just a coaching decision. This one ain't work out good for me, him or the New England Patriots organization.

Butler also talked about how he wanted to address Belichick and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia during the game.

"This how we gonna end this?"



Malcolm Butler reveals what went through his mind on the sideline of Super Bowl LII on SI TV: https://t.co/lhSgbhaFGf pic.twitter.com/HbgTctAJsK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 30, 2018

This offseason, Butler reportedly agreed to a five-year, $61 million deal to join the Titans after spending the first four years of his career with the Patriots.