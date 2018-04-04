Johnny Manziel is shedding some light on what he thinks contributed to his failures with the Browns. The quarterback went on The Dan Patrick Show Wednesday and said Cleveland should have known he wasn't preconditioned to watching film and studying tactics.

"Guys are good in the NFL because they know film, they study hard and they work even harder in the offseason," Manziel said. "So I didn't know that. If Cleveland did any of their homework they would have known I wasn't a guy who came in every day and watched film. I wasn't a guy who really knew the X's and O's of football."

The quarterback went on to explain that he struggled with transitioning to the NFL. He said he didn't have anyone in Cleveland to show him the ropes in his first season.

After the interview, Manziel pushed back against the idea that he was blaming the team for his struggles.

Draft a QB in the first round and put him into a toxic Quarterback room vs. what it was like my second year with McCown. COMPLETELY different situation. It’s all about the right fit and mine in Cleveland wasn’t right. That’s just the facts. I also have nobody to blame but myself https://t.co/fuFmtG4vUz — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 4, 2018

Take it how you want I don’t really care. I’ll always feel some type of way — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 4, 2018

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner from Texas A&M had a subpar stint with the Browns from 2014-2015. He started in eight of 15 games played over the two seasons and threw for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

As a free agent in 2016, Manziel was suspended for four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy and indicted for a domestic violence complaint by his ex-girlfriend.

He threw last month at the University of San Diego and Texas A&M's pro days while attempting to make his return to the NFL. Manziel will also play in the Spring League for NFL hopefuls.