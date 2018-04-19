Bill Belichick’s Dog Wears a Hoodie, Because of Course

Here it is, the first evidence Bill Belichick has a sense of humor.

BB took in some women’s lacrosse action at Boston University on Wednesday, watching his daughter’s Holy Cross team against the home Terriers. The coach brought along his dog (not a terrier), who was wearing a tiny little hooded sweatshirt, just like Bill.

Bill Belichick taking in the @TerrierLacrosse game tonight at Nickerson Field. Terriers played Holy Cross where his daughter, Amanda, is the head coach. @WTBUSports pic.twitter.com/el6BhqtREM — Matt Doherty (@m_doherty23) April 19, 2018

ENHANCE:

🚨 BILL BELICHICK'S DOG IS WEARING A HOODIE WITH ITS SLEEVES CUT OFF 🚨



(spotted by @IronRooster606 on a photo by @m_doherty23) pic.twitter.com/0J8pVe8G3K — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) April 19, 2018

Belichick and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, just recently got the pup and named it Nike.

That breed of dog hails from Alaska, so when the weather gets really cold Belichick won’t have to dress Nike up in the outfit he wore in Week 17 against the Jets.