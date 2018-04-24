New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said Tuesday he "absolutely" expects star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to remain with the team for the 2018 season, Kim Jones of NFL Media reported.

“Absolutely. He’s an excellent player, he’s part of our team and he’s a very valued member of our team,” Shurmur said before the Giants' first of three non-contact practices. “Everybody that’s out here, I’m planning on them being here.”

Shurmur said that Beckham has been present with the team since April 9, the first day of optional offseason workouts. He also said that he spoke with Beckham individually.

“We constantly communicate,” Shurmur said. “We had a great talk yesterday. He came in and we sat down as we were getting ready for this mini-camp so we could talk about what we were trying to get accomplished. We’ve spoken on the phone. We text. It’s like any relationship. We’re very honest and open with one another, and we communicate frequently.”

In March, Giants co-owner John Mara said he wouldn't rule out the possibility of trading Beckham. The following week, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported the Rams had discussed a Beckham trade with the Giants.

“I mean we’re certainly not shopping him, if that’s what you’re asking,” Mara said at the time. “But when you’re coming off a season where you’re 3-13 and played as poorly as we played, I wouldn’t say anyone’s untouchable.”

Beckham, who suffered a fractured left ankle in October, is set to become a free agent after this season and is reportedly planning to hold out until he gets a new contract.