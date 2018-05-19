Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has notified Santa Fe High School that he will pay the funeral expenses of the victims of Friday's mass shooting that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, according to multiple reports.

Watt has been a quick to give back to the Houston community since coming to the Texans in 2011 and has earned a reputation as one of the most giving and charitable athletes in all of sports.

In 2017 after the Houston area was struck by Hurricane Harvey, Watt put together a campaign that raised more than $37 million for the victims and also helped raise awareness of just how bad the situation was following the disaster.

His work to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts helped him be named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of Year for 2017.

Since playing in all 80 regular-season games and five postseason games to start his career, the four-time All-Pro has dealt with some injuries that have allowed him to only play in eight games over the past two seasons.