Report: J.J. Watt Will Pay for Funeral Expenses of the Victims of the Santa Fe School Shooting

J.J. Watt is reportedly stepping up for the community once again in a time of need.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 19, 2018

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has notified Santa Fe High School that he will pay the funeral expenses of the victims of Friday's mass shooting that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, according to multiple reports.

Watt has been a quick to give back to the Houston community since coming to the Texans in 2011 and has earned a reputation as one of the most giving and charitable athletes in all of sports.

In 2017 after the Houston area was struck by Hurricane Harvey, Watt put together a campaign that raised more than $37 million for the victims and also helped raise awareness of just how bad the situation was following the disaster.

His work to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts helped him be named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of Year for 2017.

Since playing in all 80 regular-season games and five postseason games to start his career, the four-time All-Pro has dealt with some injuries that have allowed him to only play in eight games over the past two seasons.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)