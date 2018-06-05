The Eagles were invited to attend a celebration for their historic Super Bowl on Tuesday at the White House, but then President Donald Trump disinvited them.

Trump then held "A Celebration of America" on Tuesday instead, with Trump saying that the team disagrees "with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem."

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, fewer than 10 players planned to attend the White House celebration.

But Trump's reasoning about the national anthem didn't directly relate to the Eagles because during the season, zero Philadelphia players knelt during the anthem during the last regular season or postseason.

The White House then issued a new statement in response.

NFL owners passed a new national anthem policy that removes a requirement for players to be on the field for the anthem, and gives players the option to stay in the locker room. Teams will be fined for any personnel that "do not show proper respect for the flag and Anthem” on the sidelines.

The protests during the national anthem started in August 2016 when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the 'Star-Spangled Banner' as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew during the 2017 season after Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.