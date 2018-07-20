Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will not follow Tom Brady's example and sue the league over his four-game suspension, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Brady sued the league over Deflategate, but he stopped his federal appeal thus ending the legal process in July 2016. Edelman was given a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. He'll be eligible for all preseason practices and games. The wide receiver’s appeal was denied at the beginning of July by an arbitrator.

The 32-year-old missed all of last season after tearing his right ACL, but has played in the previous eight seasons with the Patriots.

The Patriots host the Texans to open their season, and then go on the road to face the Jaguars in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship. In Week 3 New England will be on the road against the Lions and in Week 4, the team will host the Dolphins.

Edelman will return to face the Colts in Week 5.