The Dallas Cowboys began training camp on Thursday and look to rebound from a 2017 campaign that left them on the outside of the NFC playoff picture.

The second year of the Dak Prescott era was a tumultuous one for Dallas, headlined by the suspension of Ezekiel Elliott. But as the page turns to 2018, Dallas should be in position to compete for the NFC East crown.

While far from the cirus of last year, Dallas' offseason wasn't completely devoid of drama. Owner Jerry Jones and Co. opted to release three-time Pro Bowl wideout Dez Bryant from the Lone Star State, opting to cobble together a receiving corps without a headline name.

And with long-time tight end and quarterback security blanked Jason Witten now in retirement, expect Elliott to earn a larger share of production in 2018.

So where can you find the Cowboys as they prepare for the regular season? Here are the Cowboys' training camp details.

Site: River Ridge Playing Fields

Location: Oxnard, Calif.

Training camp start date: July 26

Opening ceremony date: July 28

First preseason game: August 9, at San Francisco

End of training camp: August 17