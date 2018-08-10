Saints linebacker Cam Jordan responded to President Donald Trump's criticism of NFL players protesting during the national anthem with three tweets.

Trump went online and condemned the players who protested social injustice and police brutality during the national anthem of Thursday's preseason games. Jordan quote-tweeted the president, asking Trump to renounce a "Unite the Right" rally which took place in Washington, D.C. this weekend.

Guy who won the presidential election... how about we get a statement on the “unite the right” rally 2 being held in DC this weekend... a yr after the first one in Charlottesville??? https://t.co/uPSLYkB2z5 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018

Jordan continued, adding two more tweets in which he called Trump "a Goober" who "won't govern himself."

Only way to say it. What a Goober. He is who I thought he was. Guy is 70+ yr old acting out in what was once the highest respected political position, as a overly insecure prepubescent child... — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018

He won’t govern himself, give him a mentor? Right, members of his cabinet left on their own accord or were dismissed accordingly... But what do I know I’m just a guy who should stick to football 🚶‍♂️ — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018

When a fan responded to Jordan explaining they felt the football field wasn't the place to speak out on social issues because a majority of fans didn't want to witness it, Jordan said he's "exploring other avenues to get my opinions across."

Not a majority. That is debatable. I am exploring other avenues and “flat forms” (😳) to get my opinions across. As I’ve decided to elevate my focus on trying to help and empower the kids of my communities. But thank you Scoobert for trying to understand... But my name is Cam. https://t.co/X8QSws2JNO — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018

There's proof he is: On May 19, Jordan hosted a footall camp in New Orleans, which is featured in his pinned tweet.

First successful C(cubed) youth football camp out in New Orleans I'd like to thank God for being able to use my platform in such a positive manner, @Saints & @UnitedWaySELA @usnikefootball for the support n contributions 🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/m8v4mK7YTn — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) May 19, 2018

Jordan was not one of the several players who protested Thursday. While no Saints players demonstrated ahead of their 24-20 win over the Jaguars, four players from Jacksonville -- Jalen Ramsey, Telvin Smith, Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon -- were not on the field for the national anthem.