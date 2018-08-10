Cam Jordan Calls Donald Trump a 'Goober' In Response to National Anthem Protest Criticism

"He is who I thought he was."

By Kaelen Jones
August 10, 2018

Saints linebacker Cam Jordan responded to President Donald Trump's criticism of NFL players protesting during the national anthem with three tweets.

Trump went online and condemned the players who protested social injustice and police brutality during the national anthem of Thursday's preseason games. Jordan quote-tweeted the president, asking Trump to renounce a "Unite the Right" rally which took place in Washington, D.C. this weekend.

Jordan continued, adding two more tweets in which he called Trump "a Goober" who "won't govern himself."

When a fan responded to Jordan explaining they felt the football field wasn't the place to speak out on social issues because a majority of fans didn't want to witness it, Jordan said he's "exploring other avenues to get my opinions across."

There's proof he is: On May 19, Jordan hosted a footall camp in New Orleans, which is featured in his pinned tweet.

Jordan was not one of the several players who protested Thursday. While no Saints players demonstrated ahead of their 24-20 win over the Jaguars, four players from Jacksonville -- Jalen Ramsey, Telvin Smith, Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon -- were not on the field for the national anthem.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)