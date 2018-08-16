Malcolm Jenkins Wears 'You Aren't Listening' Shirt Before Patriots-Eagles Preseason Game

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jenkins took the field at Gillette Stadium on Thursday afternoon wearing a shirt that said 'You Aren't Listening.'

By Jenna West
August 16, 2018

Eagles safety and activist Malcolm Jenkins continued to speak out on the criminal justice system and social issues, but this time without saying a word.

Jenkins took the field at Gillette Stadium before Thursday's Patriots-Eagles preseason game wearing a shirt that said 'You Aren't Listening.'

The safety previously used the phrase when he answered reporters' questions with handmade posters in June. When asked about the Eagles being disinvited from the White House, Jenkins held up a series of posters that addressed the number of people shot by the police this year and Colin Kaepernick giving $1 million to charity.

Jenkins' T-shirt sent a message to critics that suggests NFL players are showing disrespect to the flag or military by protesting during the national anthem.

During Week 1 of the NFL preseason, Jenkins raised a fist and stood during the playing of the national anthem. Before Thursday night's game, Jenkins and Eagles teammate DeVante Bausby stood in the tunnel during the anthem, while Michael Bennett stayed in the locker room.

