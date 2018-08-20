Hue Jackson Will Not Change His Mind on Baker Mayfield Getting First Team Reps

Mayfield, the Browns rookie QB, was the No. 1 draft pick in 2018.

By Emily Caron
August 20, 2018

To watch the Rookie QB Roundtable in its entirety, go to SI TV for a free seven-day trial.

Browns coach Hue Jackson is doubling down on his decision not to let rookie QB Baker Mayfield take any first team reps in preseason practice. 

"No, no, no, no, no,'' Jackson said, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "Everybody's asked me that a ton of times. Why? I'm going to tell you the reason why. We are learning a new system, and I think Tyrod needs every rep that he can get with the ones."

Mayfield is currently practicing with the team's twos and has seen playing time in both of the Browns preseason games. After an impressive preseason debut against the Giants, Jackson still went on to indicate that quarterback Drew Stanton could be the backup over Mayfield. Mayfield is still practicing with the twos, despite sharing time with Stanton in the Browns second preseason game against the Bills.

"I have not changed. I'm not going to change," Jackson said earlier this summer. "Tyrod Taylor's the starting quarterback here, and Baker's the future of our organization."

Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)