The Jets are one of more than a dozen teams that have reached out to the Raiders to express interest in trading for All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

However, New York has not yet made an offer for the three-time Pro Bowler who is scheduled to make $13.8 million this season. Mack is currently in the middle of holding out of training camp in hopes of getting a new deal that will make him the first non-quarterback to make $20 million per year.

Mack already missed Oakland's first two preseason games because of his holdout, and he will be fined $814,000 for each contest that he skips. Mehta reports that the Raiders have not allowed any of the teams who have reached out about Mack to talk about a potential new contract with his representatives.

The Daily News reported earlier this week that the Jets reached out to the Jaguars about defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. to improve a pass rush that has been in the bottom five in sacks each of the last two years.

On Monday it was reported that New York was getting trade interest for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

In four seasons with the Raiders since they drafted him with the No. 5 pick in 2014, Mack has started in every game.

In each of the last three seasons he has totaled at least 10.5 sacks. Mack's 15 sacks in 2015 are the most by any Raider since Derrick Burgess set the single-season franchise record with 16 in 2005. The 2016 AP Defensive Player of the Year is already fifth all-time in team history with 40.5 sacks for his career.