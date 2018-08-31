Report: Raiders Cornerback Daryl Worley Suspended Four Games Following Arrest

Worley was released by the Eagles in April. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 31, 2018

Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley was suspended four games by the NFL on Friday according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. The suspension is subject to appeal.

Worley signed with the Raiders in April after being released by the Eagles earlier that month. He was arrested on April 15 in Philadelphia, pleading guilty to driving under the influence, resisting arrest and a firearms charge.

The West Virginia product previously spent two seasons with the Panthers after Carolina selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. Worley tallied 111 tackles and three interceptions in Carolina.

Worley was traded from Carolina to Philadelphia in exchange for Torrey Smith in March.

