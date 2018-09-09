Greg Olsen went to the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday's game between the Panthers and Cowboys, and when he returned to the sidelines, he was wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

Last season, Olsen missed nine games after suffering a Jones fracture in his right foot in Week 2. When he returned from injured reserve, he got injured again in his first game back, but was able to play again later in the year.

Before he was knocked out of the game, Olsen had two catches for 33 yards.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end is in his 12th NFL season and eighth with the Panthers. For his career, he has 641 catches for 7,589 yards and 53 touchdowns.

With Olsen sidelined, Chris Manhertz and Ian Thomas will likely see more time at the tight end spot.