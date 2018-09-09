Players and teams throughout the NFL continued to protest during the national anthem before games in Week 1 of the season.

The league has opted not to institute an official national anthem policy for 2018, leaving teams and players the option to address the matter internally. Defensive end Michael Bennett was the lone player to not stand during the anthem in Thursday's opener between the Eagles and Falcons.

Here is a list of players and teams that protested during the national anthem:

Titans vs. Dolphins

Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem, while defensive ent Robert Quinn raised his fist. All Titans players stood.

Bills vs. Ravens

All players stood for the national anthem.

Giants vs. Jaguars

All players stood for the national anthem.

Patriots vs. Texans

All players stood for the national anthem.

Saints vs. Buccaneers

All players stood for the national anthem.

Vikings vs. 49ers

All players stood for the national anthem.

Colts vs. Bengals

All players stood for the national anthem.

Browns vs. Steelers

All players stood for the national anthem.