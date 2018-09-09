Here's a complete list of Week 2 NFL game lines.
Below is a full list of Week 2 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
|Thursday, Sept. 13
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (PK)
|Sunday, Sept. 16 (1 p.m. ET)
|Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)
|Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5) at Buffalo Bills
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-2.5)
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (NL)
|Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (-7.5)
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (-1)
|Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5)
|Philadelphia Eagles (-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins (-3.5)
|Sunday, Sept. 16 (4:05 p.m. ET)
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-10)
|Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)
|Sunday, Sept. 16 (4:25 p.m. ET)
|Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-4)
|New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (PK)
|Sunday, Sept. 16 (8:20 p.m. ET)
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-3)
|Monday, Sept. 17 (8:15 p.m. ET)
|Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears (-3)