Jets CB Trumaine Johnson Returns to Game vs. Lions After Being Evaluated for Concussion

Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson fumbled when he was hit hard while running an interception back.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 10, 2018

Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson returned to the game against the Lions on Monday after being evaluated for a concussion when he went down with an injury.

Johnson was injured on a weird play that saw him intercept a Matthew Stafford pass, then fumbled it on the return after a big hit from Lions wideout Kenny Golladay.

The Lions retained the ball, but failed to capitalize on the drive and missed a field goal attempt.

 

Johnson walked off the field but then later went to the locker room.

The 28-year-old Johnson had 65 combined tackles, two interceptions and one touchdown last year in 16 games. He was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. Johnson signed with the Jets this offseason.

Follow the game here.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)