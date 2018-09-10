Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson returned to the game against the Lions on Monday after being evaluated for a concussion when he went down with an injury.

Johnson was injured on a weird play that saw him intercept a Matthew Stafford pass, then fumbled it on the return after a big hit from Lions wideout Kenny Golladay.

The Lions retained the ball, but failed to capitalize on the drive and missed a field goal attempt.

Johnson walked off the field but then later went to the locker room.

The 28-year-old Johnson had 65 combined tackles, two interceptions and one touchdown last year in 16 games. He was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. Johnson signed with the Jets this offseason.

Follow the game here.