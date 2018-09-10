Jon Gruden: 'Obviously, Khalil Mack didn't want to play here'

Jon Gruden insists he had no other choice than to trade Khalil Mack. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 10, 2018

Jon Gruden drew plenty of ire for the Raiders' decision to trade Khalil Mack on Sept. 1, but the new Oakland leader isn't tuning out the criticism prior to his team's season opener on Monday night. 

In an interview with ESPN, Gruden said Mack, "Obviously didn't want to be [in Oakland]." He blamed Mack for his departure from the Raiders. The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year held out from Raiders training camp prior to the deal as he sought a new contract. Mack signed a 6-year, $141 million deal with Chicago following the trade. 

Watch Gruden's full comments on Mack below.

Mack shined in his debut with Chicago. He notched a sack, forced fumble and interception. 

The Raiders start their season on Monday night by hosting the Rams. Kickoff is slated for 10:20 p.m. ET. 

