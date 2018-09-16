Watch: Vikings Tie Packers in Finals Second With Ridiculous Adam Thielen Touchdown Catch

The Vikings were down eight when Kirk Cousins made this throw to Adam Thielen.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 16, 2018

The Packers can't help but play close games against their NFC North rivals.

After last week's 24-23 comeback win over the Bears, Green Bay found itself on the wrong end of the late-game touchdown in Week 2 against the Vikings.

With Minnesota trailing, 29-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Kirk Cousins marched his team down the field to get in position for a game-tying score.

Cousins connected with Adam Thielen on the sideline for a 22-yard touchdown catch between two Packers defenders. Cousins then tossed the two-point conversion to Stefon Diggs to tie the contest at 29.

The Packers had a chance to steal the win in regulation after Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Graham had a 27-yard pass-and-catch to get into Minnesota territory, but they couldn't convert. Mason Crosby connected on a 52-yard field goal, but the Vikings called a timeout before the ball was snapped. On the try that actually counted, Crosby sent his kick wide left to send the game into overtime.

Minnesota's Daniel Carlson missed two field goals in overtime, including a 35-yarder as time expired to leave the game as a tie. Both teams are now 1-0-1. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)