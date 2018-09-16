The Packers can't help but play close games against their NFC North rivals.

After last week's 24-23 comeback win over the Bears, Green Bay found itself on the wrong end of the late-game touchdown in Week 2 against the Vikings.

With Minnesota trailing, 29-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Kirk Cousins marched his team down the field to get in position for a game-tying score.

Cousins connected with Adam Thielen on the sideline for a 22-yard touchdown catch between two Packers defenders. Cousins then tossed the two-point conversion to Stefon Diggs to tie the contest at 29.

The Packers had a chance to steal the win in regulation after Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Graham had a 27-yard pass-and-catch to get into Minnesota territory, but they couldn't convert. Mason Crosby connected on a 52-yard field goal, but the Vikings called a timeout before the ball was snapped. On the try that actually counted, Crosby sent his kick wide left to send the game into overtime.

Minnesota's Daniel Carlson missed two field goals in overtime, including a 35-yarder as time expired to leave the game as a tie. Both teams are now 1-0-1.